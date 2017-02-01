Crawley Wasps impress at title favourites Leyton Orient

Crawley Wasps staged a rousing comeback with two late goals to draw 3-3 away at promotion favourites Leyton Orient in the London & South East Women’s League Premier on Sunday.

Trailing 3-1, Holly Turbill and Naomi Cole both scored late goals to clinch the draw.

Holly Walker headed them level at 1-1 before two second-half goals put the hosts in control but Turbill and Cole ensured Wasps came away with a point.

Manager Paul Walker said: “It would have been very harsh on us if we had got nothing out of the game.

“It was a fantastic effort and shows the value of never giving up.

“Despite that I still feel it was two points dropped - up until they scored their second goal we were completely in control. There was only one team going to win it.”

Wasps: Gillstrom; Duncan, Cole, Walker, Naomi Stephenson; N. Smith, Elphick, Davies, Boyd; Turbill; Fine. Subs: Hannah, Ward, Worsfold.