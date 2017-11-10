Crawley Wasps to hold race night tonight

Crawley Wasps Ladies Football Club are holding a race night tonight (Friday).

As well as betting on any of the eight horses in each of the eight races, you can also scoop prizes as the owner of the winner.

Doors at Oakwood FC’s Tinsley Lane ground open at 6.45pm. Tickets are £5 for adults, £3 for 16 and 17-year-olds while Under-16s go free. A buffet is included and there will also be a raffle.

You can own a horse for £4 while individuals and businesses can sponsor a race, providing prizes.

For more information, call Dave Cole on 07910 848912 or email dave.jnnpools@btinternet.com