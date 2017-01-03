Crellin seals Three Bridges win in bottom of the table clash

The bottom-two sides in the division battled it out in the hope that 2017 is going to be kinder to them than the previous year.

And it was Bridges who came out on top, although they had a few shaky moments of their own.

After 25 minutes Kieran Djilali set-up Tony Garrod to slam the ball past Oneal Garnes.

A delightful piece of skill by Jack Rowe-Hurst finished with a 39th minute low cross that was tucked in by a delighted Djilali.

But the old Bridges frailties of conceding early in the second half continued as it took Godalming just four minutes to reduce the arrears after the restart. Skipper Darren Wheeler’s corner was only half-cleared and Jack Mazzone stabbed it home.

Fortunately Bridges took just six minutes to restore the lead when Steve Sargent’s perfectly-placed corner was headed home by Jamie Crellin.

Fox had to push away a free-kick from Wheeler and was also grateful to see Mazzone fire wide.

Bridges almost added to their tally when Garrod closed down Garnes and saw his shot cleared off the line by Chris Musgrove.

On the plus side for Bridges was a welcome return for Matt Whitehead as he took over at left-back for 35 minutes.

But the game ended sourly for the visitors when a challenge on Crellin led to the Bridges skipper being stretchered off.

Bridges: Fox, Lansdale, Pierre, Sargent, Cooney, Crellin (Tait 90), Fender, Wilson, Garrod, Allen-Djilali (Toussaint 79), Rowe-Hurst (Whitehead 56).

Attendance: 123

Aerotron Man of the Match:

Drew Cooney