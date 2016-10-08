Dean Cox on Burgess Hill debut - 'I enjoyed it, we won and I got an assist. Job done.'

Dean Cox was delighted to get 90 minutes under his belt as he helped Burgess Hill Town to a 3-2 win over Leatherhead.

Cox, who is on loan from Crawley Town, has not played for six weeks since signing for Crawley Town after leaving Leyton Orient.

And after a busy debut performance, Cox was clearly buzzing.

He told us: "Ninety minutes of football is what I wanted and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

"They are a great bunch of lads and they have welcomed me in straight away.

"I got my assist and, maybe at the end, me being a bit unselfish, I should have shot when I broke into the box.

Dean Cox in action on his Burgess Hill debut

"But all in all I come here to play 90 minutes and I enjoyed it and we won and I got an assist. Job done."

The Hillians face Dover in the FA Cup next week but Cox is not able to play. But is itching to back on the park.

He said: "After that it’s Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday for a couple of weeks here, it really can’t come soon enough. I really enjoyed that today.2

The midfielder is training during the week with Crawley Town and he is very enthusiastic about his new club.

Dean Cox

He said: "It’s been good. I have been introduced to Dermot’s philosophy of passing the ball and that suits me down to the ground.

"It’s all geared for me to get ready for January against Yeovil so I will be working tirelessly Monday to Friday with them and I’ll be coming here on a Saturday and putting in a shift like today."

Although this was his Burgess Hill debut, Cox feels on familiar ground knowing manager Ian Chapman and coaches Russell Bromage and Stuart Tuck from his days at Brighton.

He said: "It’s like old times. I know what they are like and they know what I’m like.

Dean Cox in action on his Burgess Hill debut

"We were having a laugh while we were playing. We obviously wanted the three points but Chappers and Russ make it fun here and that’s the spirit they have got here.

"It’s a very good squad they have got here. Leatherhead passed the ball but we showed what passion, desire, commitment can do.

"I just think at half time, we were fed the right information from Chappers, Tucky and Russ and we pressed them a lot more I think you saw that we won the ball higher up the pitch and when we done that we got the goals."

Cox's next appearance for the Hillians is due to be on October 22 against Needham Market at the Green Elephant Stadium.

