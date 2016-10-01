Delighted Drummy hopes whisky will lift Blackpool bosses’ spirits after contested Connolly goal

Crawley Town boss Dermot Drummy admitted he’d have been unhappy had Mark Connolly’s winner been scored against them - but will be sending his Blackpool counterpart home with a bottle of whisky to lift his spirits.

The centre-back’s 69th-minute header from on the goalline gave Reds a 1-0 win over the Seasiders at the Checkatrade Stadium this afternoon.

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer felt his goalkeeper Dean Lyness was fouled as he was bundled into the net as Connolly nodded in the goal.

Drummy knows Bowyer from his Blackpool days as an opposition under-18s coach for his Chelsea side and said: “If that went in against us, I’d be asking questions, but it is one of those Nat Lofthouse goals in the olden days.

“It went in for us and we were fortunate, if it went against us I probably wouldn’t be happy like Gary.

“I have a bottle of whisky for him so I will send him home with that.”

The Reds head coach was delighted with his side sealing their third win in a four-game unbeaten run and climbed up to fifth.

He added: “We knew aerially we had to be spot on or even read the flicks and we did that exceptionally well. We narrowed them down to one shot in the second half and a couple in the first half.

“We also created a lot of chances ourselves, so I am very pleased with the spirit.

“We are at home and obliged to give our fans an exciting game. Sitting behind the ball, one, I won’t play like that and two, I can’t play like that. Football is an art and you come to enjoy it.

“I think the tempo is hard to keep up, sometimes we misplaced balls, but we are trying to play and sometimes it comes off and others it doesn’t and we give the impetus to the opposition.

“In the end, I thought we still got in behind and I am pleased.

“I thought the headers and blocks were great, but we don’t clear it sometimes and that’s frustrating, but I think that is League Two. In the end, we defended resolutely.”

Blackpool boss Bowyer added: “It should not really be a goal conceded from a set-play when it is GBH on the goalkeeper.”

