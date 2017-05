Dermot Drummy and Crawley Town parted company yesterday.

The former Chelsea youth coach and his assistant Matt Gray left the club by mutual consent.

Drummy's last game in change was the 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion's under-23s the Amex in the Sussex Senior Cup final on Wednesday night.

He became head coach of Crawley Town in April 2016.