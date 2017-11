Former Crawley Town head coach Dermot Dermot has passed away, aged 56.

The former Chelsea youth team coach joined Crawley Town in April 2016 following the departure of Mark Yates. Drummy parted company with the Reds in May this year.

Here is a slideshow we ran at the time he left the Checkatrade.com Stadium.

Dermot Drummy dies, aged 56

Social media reacts to death of Dermot Drummy