Dermot Drummy: Players, managers, media and fans pay tribute to former Reds boss

Swansea manager Paul Clement and former Chelsea player Frank Sinclair are among the many people who have paid tribute to former Crawley Town boss Dermot Drummy on social media.

Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair tweeted: "Real sad news regarding Dermot Drummy passing away at such a young age, top guy always had time for people. #RiP @ChelseaFC developer of youth"

Swansea manager Clement, who worked with Drummy at Chelsea, said: "Shocked to hear of the death of my former colleague from Chelsea FC, Dermot Drummy. Very sad. Rest In Peace."

Current Crawley Town loan signing Cedric Evina tweeted: "Absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of my youth team manager Dermot Drummy, helped me so much as a kid, will forever be grateful, my sincere condolences go out to his family and friends #RIPDermot"

Jordan Roberts, who was signed by Drummy for Crawley Town, tweeted: "Very sad to hear the passing of my former manager. RIP Dermot, thoughts go out to your family and friends at this sad time."

Carol Bates posted on Facebook: "Shocked and saddened to hear about Dermot Drummy passing away. Fond memories of our pre-match chats & playing football. Always had time for everyone. Thoughts with the Drummy family. Rest in peace, Dermot."

West Sussex County Times sports editor Ollie Berry, who covered Crawley Town during Drummy's tenure tweeted: "Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Dermot Drummy. He was such a lovely bloke and was always helpful, open and kind during his time @crawleytown. A true gent. RIP"

Redz Bar Chat tweeted: "Absolutely shocked to hear of the passing of Dermot Drummy. A true gent who gave his all for the club and the local community. Rip"

Daily Mirror reporter John Cross tweeted: "I was devastated to hear about Dermot Drummy today. I meet many people in football, but Dermot became a great friend and was loved throughout the game as well as being a brilliant coach. RIP."