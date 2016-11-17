Di Paola apologises for ‘worst display of my career’

Horsham suffered a humbling defeat at the hands of league leaders Dorking Wanderers on Tuesday night.

It was the heaviest defeat since manager Dominic Di Paola took over as manager in April 2015.

Hornets slipped to 4-0 behind by half-time and the rout continued after the break with three more goals.

Dorking’s Tom Tolfrey and James McShane scored two goals each and there were also goals for Ben Dyett, Matt Briggs and Matt Price.

Horsham gained a late consolation goal with five minutes to go scored by George Branford.

Di Paola said: “That was the worst ever performance in ten years of my managerial career.

“We just didn’t turn up. In the first half we were so bad, it just didn’t happen.

“All I can do is to apologise to the supporters, draw a line under it and move on.”

Di Paola revealed it was not just a case of Dorking playing well on the night.

He said: “As good as they were last night, we were equally bad. We were on a hiding to nothing. I don’t think you can analyse it. It was hugely disappointing.”

Horsham tested the Wanderers keeper when Darren Boswell’s chip was met by Liam MacDevitt whose shot was parried by stopper Slavomir Huk.

Scott Harris supplied MacDevitt for a chance which he drove comfortably wide.

Horsham’s early promise led to nothing as Dorking took the lead in the 24th minute when Tom Lawley conceded a foul and Dyett finished from inside the six-yard box.

Briggs made it 2-0 five minutes later when he netted with a smart finish.

Tolfrey was brought down by Ashley Jones and the referee awarded a penalty which Tolfrey struck down the middle of goal.

MacDevitt then kept an over-hit ball in play and slid back to Boswell who fizzed a shot wide.

James McShane seized on a mistake to round the ‘keeper before netting Dorking’s fourth goal.

MacDevitt’s blistering pace saw him break through into the penalty area before being bundled over, yet the referee decided that the Horsham forward had dived and instead showed him a yellow card.

Dorking added to their 4-0 lead five minutes after the break when Matt Briggs sped through the Horsham defence having seized on an attempted clearance to provide McShane with a tap-in.

Horsham finally got on the scoresheet when MacDevitt’s cross came to Branford who scored a consolation goal.

McShane immediate tried to respond for Dorking but his initial attempt was blocked before Price scored their sixth on the rebound.

Dorking made it 7-1 when Anthony Oaks crossed into the box where Tolfrey scored with a diving header.

Horsham: Pelling, Hyde, Metcalf, Branford, Jones, Sackman, Lawley, Carney, MacDevitt, Harris, Boswell. Subs: Andrade, Gill, Farmer, Smith, Batchelor.