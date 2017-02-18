Disappointed Crawley boss Drummy admits: 'This was the worst-ever display'

Head coach Dermot Drummy reckoned Reds' disappointing home display in losing to Morecambe was 'the worst ever' display he has overseen.

Crawley offered no defensive resistance to Morecambe who scored two goals within eight minutes and were 3-0 up at half-time.

He criticised his team for 'collapsing mentally and physically' against the Shrimpers.

Drummy said: "It was probably the worst performance I've ever been involved with if I'm honest.

"The start was poor, the goals were gave away were poor. The players have worked on stopping crosses, marking, it's a disappointment.

"The consistency is a concern because we have got good players, we can play very well and we looked like we collapsed mentally and physically.

"We are the home sidee, we've got a good home record, but Morecambe played better than us.

"We've gifted them two goals and now they can control the game, we've got to come at them."

Drummy admitted no-one from Crawley emerged from the game with credit, including himself.

He said: "Second half, bringing Rhys Murphy on, gave us a little bit of impetus up front, but we still didn't have enough craft to get behind them to deliver quality balls.

"So it was a bad day and I don't think any player, including myself, had any decency today, we were poor all-round."