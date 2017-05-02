Drummy names strong squad for Sussex Senior Cup final

Head Coach Dermot Drummy has named a strong squad for tomorrow night’s Sussex Senior Cup final against Brighton & Hove Albion under-23s.

The final takes place at the AMEX Stadium tomorrow (Tuesday) kick-off 7.45pm and Drummy and his men are determined to win.

Previously winners in 1990, 91, 2003 and 2005, Reds have not reached the final since 2008 when they lost 1-0 to Brighton at Eastbourne Borough’s Priory Lane.

He said: “For us we’re winning a trophy for the club and it’s a very important factor in a team. Mentally it’s an important thing and it would be good to win some silverware.

"We have played senior players in the competition all year and we will field a strong team against Brighton. We will play a couple of fringe players and will include some players who will play against Mansfield (in their last home League Two match this Saturday).”

Squad: Mersin, Young, Garnett, Lelan, Yorwerth, Bawling, Tajbakhsh, Clifford, Roberts, Harrold, Murphy, Blackman, Morris, Payne, Connolly, McNerney, Djalo, Smith, Collins, Boldewijn.

Read more at http://www.crawleytownfc.com/news/article/2016-17/dermot-drummy-crawley-town-brighton-3702061.aspx#OSkoesGGc1TL66ud.99