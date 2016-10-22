Drummy pleased to ‘grind out draw’

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy conceded his players did well to earn a draw against a quality Accrington team.

He conceded they rode their luck during a spell when Stanley pressed for a goal in the second half.

Drummy said: “They are a very good side. Our fluidity wasn’t there today, our best players on the ball were not at their best.

“What with our defending to the hilt, I guess we’ve got to be happy with that.

“Our final touch to get us in behind was not there today.

“Our ball into them at times was too intricate or too delayed and it just didn’t go for us today.

“We’ve just had a game which was not our best performance.”

Drummy admitted his led a charmed life when Jimmy Smith headed a chance off the line and another apparently goalbound shot hit the post.

He said: “I am not sure if it was a foul if there if it had gone in but they dealt with it as they needed to and lady luck was on our side.

“We were out of sorts tactically in midfield, I wasn’t happy with that and we weren’t on our mettle, so it was a good point.

“We’ve ground out a result just on sheer effort and I happy that people are saying that’s not the best we’ve played because we have been playing really well, we are a good side.”

