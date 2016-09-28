Drummy pleased with players’ disappointment at Colchester United draw

Crawley head coach Dermot Drummy believes his players’ disappointment at Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Colchester United shows how much his side has improved already this season.

Reds looked on course for their third successive victory thanks to the second goal in two games scored in the 18th minute by Adi Yussuf.

But the visitors, who are level on points with Crawley just one point outside the play-off zone, staged a late push from which substitute Chris Porter equalised with just two minutes to go.

Drummy said: “They were really disappointed so I said to them listen, last year we were losing games and you are disapapointed now you’ve drawn a game.

“I said I’m glad you are disappointed because that’s how far you’ve come and you’ve got to take that momentum into Saturday’s game with Blackpool.

“Every game’s a battle. I thought our effort was fantastic, I always go a bit on the quality but you can’t fault the boys for going until the end to be fair we ended the game on the attack.”

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!