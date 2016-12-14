Drummy praises Horsham YM after Senior Cup win

Crawley Town boss Dermot Drummy has praised Southern Combination Football League Premier side Horsham YM after his side progressed to the quarter-finals.

Goals from Adi Yussuf, Conor Henderson and Sanchez Watt saw the Reds through.

Drummy told the club;'s website said: "They [YM] could have scored twice, and I thought their organisation was very good. Their commitment was also very good and they pressed us in.

"I said to the boys we have to break the press because what they were doing they were doing very well.

"It was very close in the first half but in the second half we opened it up I said just move it quicker and don’t get caught on the ball.

"I think sometimes the lads have to understand that they have have to keep at a professional level. Don’t take these games for granted.

"It was erratic in the first half we were playing balls into three midfielders on the same lines with no angles to play and they were all receiving it blindly. That’s not how we play. And the second half the more you move the ball, the more time you get. It’s a very simple game sometimes.

"The more we passed it, the more the fitness told."

The Reds boss was also pleased it was a good, tough game for his team. He said: "The flip side for our lads is there’s 10 players there trying to get into the team and that’s good for me to have a look at everybody in a 90 minute game, and it was a good standard game.

"It’s much better than training that we come and get a proper game against a good team so I can see where the lads levels are and mentalities."

A big bonus for Drummy and Crawley Town fans was Joe McNerney returning to the starting line-up. He played 85 minutes before being replaced by Josh Yorwerth.

Drummy said: "When you look at him, he’s a resolute defender, does everything simple, he was talking really well on the pitch, calming people down at the right time.

"He’s very good at reading the game and that’s something he doesn’t get a lot of credit for. He’ll be knocking on the door soon."

And Drummy is looking forward to going all the way in the Parafix Sussex Senior Cup.

He said: "We haven’t done well in this competition. If we have got the players and haven’t got the 21s, then we should take it seriously.

"It gives everyone an opportunity to show what we can do.

"It’s a decent standard and now we are in the quarter-finals it will be really tough games."