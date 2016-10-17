Drummy relishes Crawley’s FA Cup draw against Bristol Rovers

Crawley Town have drawn League One club Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup First Round.

Reds’ boss Dermot Drummy is looking forward to the tie which will be at home.

He said: “It should be a great occasion - Bristol Rovers are a big club with a big following.

“It’s good to be at home amd it should be a near full-house and will be a great day for the Checkatrade Stadium.

“It will be exciting as we need only two wins before the Premier League boys come into the competition, so there will be a big prize on offer.”

This will be the second time in three seasons Reds have faced Rovers in the FA Cup, having been knocked out by them in January 2014 2-1 at home after drawing 0-0 at the Memorial Stadium.

The home replay was played at the second time of asking after it was originally abandoned with the score at 0-0 midway through the second half following a deluge of rain.

Rovers then went on to face Birmingham City away in the next round.

Last season Crawley played Rovers twice in League 2, losing 3-0 away in April and narrowly 2-1 at the Checkatrade Stadium.

