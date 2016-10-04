Drummy will rotate squad at Charlton with Chelsea loanee set to start

Dermot Drummy plans to rotate his Crawley Town squad tonight at Charlton in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Reds top Southern Group E after a James Collins goal secured them a 1-0 victory in their opening game of the competition at Colchester United.

They now face a trip to The Valley to face the League One side and Drummy has great memories of the historic ground.

He also plans to give some fringe players game time and has confirmed Chelsea loanee Mitchell Beeney will play in goal.

Drummy said: “It gives me an opportunity for all the ones that haven’t started to get a run out. They will probably last 60, 65 or 70 minutes.

“Mitchell (Beeney) will play in goal. Glenn (Morris) will have a rest and Mitchell and Yusuf (Mersin) will rotate in this game and Southampton game.

“It’s thick and fast and I said to them to get to Cheltenham and I will give them a little break after that.

“We have to be professional and make sure we recover well as Tuesday is important and the next three points are important after that.

“The Valley is fantastic, I remember Derek Hales and Mike Flanagan when I was a young kid playing there. It’s a brilliant ground and it’ll be a great experience for our players.

“I am fully happy to bring the boys in that played against Colchester and give them a game. You have to give them an opportunity, I can’t just say keep training and not give them the opportunity. If they weren’t good players they wouldn’t be here.

“It’s a trophy that is new with the academy system coming in and it’s financial incentive for a club like ours £10,000 is a bonus and massive to us.

“We want to go to win the game and if we get through the group there is a bigger financial reward. The final is at Wembley and it’s not beyond us to do well in it.”

