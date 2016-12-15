Duffy breaks Albion duck on Rovers return

Shane Duffy notched his first Albion goal and declared: “I’m delighted to get off the mark.”

Duffy got the opener on his return to former side Blackburn Rovers as Brighton ran out 3-2 winners at Ewood Park on Tuesday.

As well as the central defender’s effort, Dale Stephens and Glenn Murray - getting his first goal away from the Amex this season - scored to fire Albion temporarily top of the Championship.

Republic of Ireland international Duffy felt Brighton bagged a well-deserved win, though conceding two second half goals made it tougher than it should have been.

He told seagulls.co.uk: “I think the goal was coming, unfortunately it was against Blackburn, but I’m delighted to get off the mark.

“I was disappointed I hadn’t scored before this game because it’s something I’ve tried adding to my game and I’ve been close of late.

“I just had a feeling that it might be this night. The first chance I got, I stuck it away, to get me up and running.

“We controlled the whole game, were a bit sloppy at the end, but managed to get the three points.”

The points meant Albion went two points clear of Newcastle United at the summit, before the Magpies’ win at Wigan Athletic on Wednesday saw them go back top. Despite Brighton sitting in second and a point off the leaders, Duffy is refusing to get too carried away.

He added: “There’s still a long way to go, we’ve just got to keep winning our games. It’s nice to be up there. We’ve got a great squad now. Over the past couple of games, Sebastien Pocognoli, Tomer Hemed and Oliver Norwood have come in and done brilliantly. The manager deserves great credit for getting this squad together.”

Albion travel to Birmingham City, who have installed Gianfranco Zola as manager, tomorrow (5.30pm).

