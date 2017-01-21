East Grinstead and Three Bridges games called off due to frozen pitches

The freezing overnight temperatures have taken their toll on today’s local football matches, causing widespread postponements.

East Grinstead Town’s home game against Godalming has been called off due to a frozen pitch, following a referee’s inspection at 9.30am this morning.

Three Bridges’ visit to Kent side Herne Bay has also been postponed, while Crawley Town’s home game against Portsmouth is also off.

But Crawley Down Gatwick’s visit to Eastbourne Town is going ahead.

