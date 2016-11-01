Ex-Arsenal duo Henderson and Watt sign for Crawley

Crawley Town have signed former Arsenal duo Conor Henderson and Sanchez Watt on short-term contracts.

Striker Watt and midfielder Henderson have been on trial training with the club for the last two weeks and have impressed head coach dermot Drummy.

Sanchez Watt and Tyrone Barnett ENGSUS00220120802091814

The 25-year-olds will stay at Reds until November 15.

They are available to play in the Checkatrade Trophy games next week against Southampton under-23s and the following week in the Parafix Sussex Senior Cup against Langney Wanderers.

Drummy said: “Both lads have trained very well in the group for the last couple of weeks and by signing them on short-term contracts we get the opportunity to have a look at them in competitive games in what is a busy month for us with three midweek fixtures.

“They really want to do well and that has been shown in their attitude in training. I know both lads well from my time at Arsenal and know what they are capable of and it will be interesting to see how they do in the next couple of weeks for us.”

Both players have played for Crawley Town before.

Watt made his debut on loan from the Gunners in the 1-0 win at Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round in January 2012 and scored on his league debut in a 4-2 success over Cheltenham Town ten days later.

He went on to make 14 appearances for Reds that season.

Sanchez went on to make 54 appearances for Colchester United and played against Reds when both clubs were in League One.

Henderson was signed by John Gregory in the summer of 2014 and made 22 appearances, scoring twice.

He subsequently played for National League Grimsby Town after he was released by the Reds a year ago.

