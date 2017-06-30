Ex-Arsenal man Evina: 'Fans can expect to see me running up and down that left wing'

Reds loan signing Cedric Evina revealed his conversations with Head Coach Harry Kewell heavily influenced his decision to join up with the Reds for the new season.

The former Arsenal, Oldham Athletic, and Charlton Athletic man becomes the club’s fourth signing of the summer having joined on a season long loan from League One side Doncaster Rovers.

“The way we spoke and how he wants to play appeals to me,” he told iFollow.

“His work ethic was something I could relate to as well.

“We’ve had a few conversations, but the first one really struck me and he made me want to come here.”

When asked what he believed his best qualities as a player were, the defender revealed his pace and appetite for work were the two main aspects of his game.

He added: “Fans can expect to see me running up and down that left wing.”

“I give my all every game and I like to think I’m quite fast too – but I’m keen to let my actions on the pitch do the talking.”

