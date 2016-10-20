Ex-Arsenal players Henderson & Watt working for deal at Crawley

Former Arsenal academy duo Conor Henderson and Sanchez Watt hope to earn themselves a deal at Crawley Town.

The duo are both ex-Red midfielders and are training at the club as they try to earn new contracts.

Sanchez Watt and Tyrone Barnett ENGSUS00220120802091814

Head coach Dermot Drummy has so far been impressed by the former Gunners.

He said: “I am looking at them. I know them and they both contacted me and I’ve been very impressed with both of them in the two training sessions they have been in.

“Conor lives in Crawley, Sanchez is an East London boy and have both impressed me when they came in, and Sanchez plays number nine as well!”

Henderson, 25, joined Crawley in June 2014 and had his contract renewed but was released at the end of 2015 having only made 20 appearances in which he scored two goals.

Since then he played for National League club Grimsby Town from January 2016 until the end of last season.

Watt, 25, made 14 appearances for Reds on loan from Arsenal in 2012, scoring two goals.

Since then he has played for Colchester United and in India for Super League club Kerala Bashers.

Drummy said: “Because I know them both personally I am asking them why they are out of a contract.

“If they can answer that hopefully they’ll kick-on and play at a good level, because they are both good players.

“They are both talented players but we all know talent isn’t enough.

“If it’s the mental side of the game then I can sow a seed of thought in their head then I have helped them.”

