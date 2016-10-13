Ex Cardiff City defender joins Merthyr Town on loan

Crawley Town defender Josh Yorwerth has joined Merthyr Town on loan to ‘keep him ticking over’ during time back in Wales.

The Wales under-21 international has been spending the past few weeks back home for ‘personal reasons’.

Yorwerth joined Reds on a one-year deal in the summer following a successful loan period from Ipswich with the League Two club the previous season.

The former Cardiff City man has made six appearances for Reds this season, the last against Portsmouth more than a month ago.

Yorwerth made his debut on Tuesday for Southern League club the Martyrs in their 2-0 win over Dorchester Town during the week.

Head coach Dermot Drummy said: “Josh has been spending some time back in Wales for family reasons and it was important to keep him ticking over in terms of his match fitness.

“He’s joined a good club playing at a decent level. We’ll monitor his progress and make a decision at the end of his loan period.”

