Ex-Chelsea coach Drummy has kebab named after him

Crawley Town head coach Dermot Drummy has lent his name to a new snack for fans to enjoy.

The former Chelsea U21s coach will soon have a doner kebab named after him as the club strive to improve the catering on offer at matches.

It will be called ‘Drummy’s doner’ and will be on offer on a trial basis at the club’s outlets at the Checkatrade Stadium for this Saturday’s League 2 match against Accrington Stanley.

Drummy said: “We’ve got to make it a welcoming environment - I would like Chelsea fans to come and watch Crawley.

“I was asked if I wanted to put my name to a product and I was happy to, although I am not sure my son, who is a five-star chef, would approve!”

Crawley Town’s operations director Kelly Derham explained: “We were approached by a new supplier and had the idea and we through it would be novel.

we have never named any food after a player or manager before, our bar manager Rhona Kay had the idea and we through it would be a bit of fun!

“It is nothing to do with the club’s Turkish owner, Ziya Eren, just a coincidence!

“We are going to see how it goes down with the fans and we will welcome feedback.

“Initially it will be just trialled this weekend and we will see if it goes and will make a decision if we will make it a permanent addition.”

