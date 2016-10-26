Ex-Crawley star Adams ‘has a job to do’ against former club

Crawley Town head north to Carlisle this weekend to take on one of only two unbeaten clubs in the top-four divisions.

The challenge in hand could not be much tougher as the Cumbrians are still unbeaten after their opening 14 matches, which have included seven wins and seven draws.

Leyton Orient V Crawley - Nicky Adams celebrates his goal against Leyton Orient (Pic by Jon Rigby) ENGSUS00220131223182150

Only Premier League giants Tottenham have completed all their league games without losing, and they have so far only played nine matches.

Among the key players aiming to make it a long trip back to Sussex is former Crawley midfielder Nicky Adams.

The former Leicester City and Bolton man was a leading player at Broadfield Stadium, having been signed by Steve Evans, making 70 appearances and scoring nine goals over two seasons in League One.

Since leaving in 2014 he has played for Rotherham, Bury and last season was part of the League Two title-winning Northampton side.

Nicky Adams (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-140429-105553001

He said: “Carlisle is a nice club and we’ve made a good start to the season and last weekend we broke a club record for the best start in their history.

“I’m enjoying it here and It’s good to be close to home (Bolton).

“I was at Northampton last year which went well and played with James Collins, who’s a good lad and helped us get promoted.

“I know Conns (Mark Connolly) from my time at Crawley and he’s told me what a good manager Dermot Drummy is.

“I keep an eye on who we are playing with and hopefully I will meet up with Mark and James after what should be a good game.”

Adams, 30, speaks fondly about his time at Crawley and although there has been a huge turnaround in players since he played in Sussex, he is looking forward to facing Reds.

He said: “We had a good team at Crawley Town over two seasons and I enjoyed playing there. I know Crawley are doing well but on Saturday I have to do a job - I hope they go on another good run after the game.”

