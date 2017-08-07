FA CUP: Horsham YMCA 0 Three Bridges 2 - Crabb and Grant goals put Bridges through in local derby clash

Apart from a scare in the opening 30 seconds when YMCA failed to capitalise on an excellent Dave Brown cross, the home side rarely caused Bridges any problems.

And once the visitors hit their stride, they looked dangerous from every attack, particularly in the first half.

Nathan Crabb fired just wide after five minutes, but a minute later Lee Hall’s free-kick from the right caused mayhem in the home area and Jensen Grant pounced to put his side ahead.

And the constant pressure told again after 22 minutes when Abu Touray threaded the perfect ball through to the excellent Crabb, who turned his man beautifully before firing past Aaron Jeal.

The giant Nathan Koo-Boothe shrugged off an early knock to see one of his headers cleared off the line after half an hour, and it was the very last kick of the half before YMCA threatened Kieron Thorp’s goal as Brown’s snap shot went wide of the far post.

Reflecting after the game, manager Paul Faili stated: “I am massively pleased with this result.

“Horsham YMCA are a top side who will finish high up in the league this season, so I am really happy to have won the game.”

Crabb fired just wide as the second half started following excellent work by skipper Grant, but YMCA were offered a lifeline after 52 minutes when the otherwise outstanding Jay Conroy was just too late with a challenge on substitute Sam Schaaf that some thought might have been just outside the box.

But the referee pointed to the spot only for Thorp to make a fine save to deny Dan Evans, who had looked YMCA’s best player as he raided forward from left back.

A flurry of bookings unsettled the rhythm of the game, and tiredness meant a couple of substitutions.

Bridges in fact were carrying Koo-Boothe in the final minutes, but there were so many good performances all over the pitch by Bridges that they were able to see the game out comfortably and can now look forward to a trip to Greenwich Borough on Saturday, August 19 in the Preliminary Round.

Bridges: Thorp, Collins, Whitehead, Lansdale (Crellin 60), Koo-Boothe, Conroy, Crabb, Grant, French (Casselman 72), Hall, Touray (Lombardo 82).

Unused subs: Murton-Gerwa, Newman-Knott.

Aerotron Man of the Match:

Jay Conroy

This Saturday sees the first Southern Combination League Premier Division game of the season for Three Bridges when they are at home to AFC Uckfield Town.

And the following Tuesday, August 15 they travel to Loxwood.