Faili pleased with players' desire after shock win

Three Bridges boss Paul Faili praised his side’s desire as they pulled of a shock victory at Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.

He said: “Dorking didn’t play brilliantly, they just expected to win. We wanted it a bit more than they did because of their position in the league. At the bottom of the table there is more of a hunger to improve our position.”

Three Bridges had to be resilient in the first half, coping with wave after wave of Dorking attacks.

Faili attributes the upturn in his sides fortunes to the tactical nous of newly hired coach Danny Lee. On the new coach, Faili said: “It’s a new shape, a new plan.

“If you keep doing the same thing you lose the same games. The way the coaches set up the team shape wise certainly helped. Danny (Lee) has changed the shape a little bit, and I think that’s made a big difference for us now.”

Once again however, Three Bridges suffered the loss of players through injury.

Before a quarter of the first half had even been played, The Bridges had lost both Kieran Djilali and Drew Cooney. Faili believes that team consistency will play a part in Three Bridges move out of the relegation zone. “This is either the second or third game this season that we’ve managed to get a full squad of senior players out. The last twelve games we had kids out in place of them, so it does make a big change having senior players out.

“If a player does go down, we can replace them with a senior player now rather than a youngster.”

Faili further praised his sides positive reaction to these setbacks, giving special mention to The Bridges captain. “It’s particularly difficult when you’re losing players on a week by week basis to injury. What was amazing throughout the whole thing was the player’s spirit was relentless, the reaction was top drawer. I’ve got to give special praise to my skipper, Jamie Crellin. He’s been a big part of holding the boy’s together.”

Up next for Three Bridges is an away derby fixture against mid table Horsham tonight (Tuesday). In recent times Horsham have been seen as the dominant club at this level of West Sussex football, but Faili believes that times have changed, and that his side can continue their recent momentum. “Horsham have always been the bigger club, but they spent time in the County League last season, they’re certainly no bigger than us. It used to be a case of us having to be the giant killers, but there is an even keel now. In games like this you want the boy’s to crack on, there should be no need to have to motivate them anymore than playing in a local derby.”

The Bridges have a clean bill of health going in to the game. with only Djilali and Cooney missing from the first team.