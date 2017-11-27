Fan's view: Arise Sir Jordan Roberts - what a difference a week can make

What a difference a week can make in football. This time last week both myself and Geoff were reeling from the second half massacre we received at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers.

Fast forward a week and what do we have, four points and four goals scored against two of the supposed better teams in this league.

It’s weeks like this that makes me realise how easy it is to fall in love with the beautiful game.

One player has absolutely shone during the past week. Arise Sir Jordan Roberts! Theirs probably not a knighthood on the table from her majesty just yet, but if Reds fans had anything to do with it he would already be up there in the New Years honours list.

Jordan’s three goals (& a Josh Payne penalty) have absolutely transformed our season.

Now let’s be honest we don’t all of a sudden find ourselves sitting top of League Two. But take a closer look at the League Two table and what we do find is that we sit top of our section, i.e, top of the bottom eight and looking pretty too. You can divide League Two up into three sections, top eight, middle eight and bottom eight.

We’re all of a sudden looking and playing like the football team we all know we can be and it’s certainly put the smile back on the loyal Crawley fans faces, and no doubt Harry Kewell’s face too. Way too much unfair criticism for him over the past fortnight. Yes he’s the manager and that’s where the buck stops. But get a grip people, we’re Crawley Town not Man City! What do you really expect us to achieve this season.

Mid table stability is what I and 98% of you really want out of this season. Oh and if your reading this Harry or Warren...

A Sussex Cup final win would be a bonus too. Especially after last seasons shenanigans at the Amex in front of six hundred traveling Reds fans. Our biggest Away following since we took thirteen hundred fans to Hull City in the FA Cup and we made Brighton & Hove Albions kids look like Barcelona youth!

Finally a special mention to a special Crawley Town fan, step forward Steve Leake who this week has been elected to become Crawley Towns fan representative on the board. Steve has been a Crawley fan for the best part of sixty years and he’s someone that is incredibly passionate about the Reds and attracting that next generation of Reds fans through the turnstile. He will make a great representative for us Crawley fans and I hope everyone gets fully behind Steve in his important new role for us and the club.