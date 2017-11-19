Fan's view: 'If Harry didn’t realise the fans' feelings of frustration towards the current performances then he certainly does now'

Football is such a passionate game and it means so much to the people that follow it - writes Steve Herbert.

Emotions will sometimes run high.

People pay a lot of money following their club around the country, so are entitled to voice their opinions. We all like to think of ourselves as experts on the game. After all we as a nation invented the game for the world in the first place.

After what was a fairly promising first half on Saturday at Wycombe, the team absolutely caved in during the second period conceding four times and once again offered very little going forward.

The emotion and passion was certainly running high at the end of the game. I walked out just before the confrontation between Harry and the fans. Harry Kewell has since apologised for the altercation and has admitted he shouldn’t of approached the away end at the final whistle. If he didn’t realise the fans feelings of frustration towards the current performances then he certainly does now.

The day itself started out really positive and the band of Reds that I travelled up to Wycombe with on the 10:02 from Three Bridges were all in high spirits as we sampled the delightful watering holes that High Wycombe has to offer.

To me and many others going to a football match is all about the day out as a whole and visiting new places. We all want to see a Reds win and a positive performance, but if you let the ninety minutes dictate your day out then this season especially you will have a miserable time. Fortunately for us minus the second forty five minutes we had a great time. But I don’t want this season to be our last in the football league and at the moment their is a real possibility that this could be the case.

The longer this winless run goes on, the calls for HK’s head are only going to get louder. I really hope by the time this goes into print on Wednesday we’ll of beaten Exeter City on Tuesday night. A win would calm a lot of people down and give HK a bit of breathing space. It would also give the team a bit of confidence, something which is seriously lacking right now.

Let’s finish this week's column with a nice story. Meet four-month-old Louie Pidgeon who attended his first Reds game at Wycombe on Saturday with proud parents, Reds fans Miles and Emma. Let’s hope Louie gets to see us play in the football league for many more years to come.