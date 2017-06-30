Former Arsenal, Chesterfield and Newport County midfielder joins Crawley Town

Crawley Town have signed midfielder Mark Randall on a two-year contract from Newport County.

The former Arsenal, Chesterfield, MK Dons and Barnet midfielder joins the Reds after leaving the Welsh side at the end of last season.

The 27-year-old central midfielder played a pivotal role in the side’s survival last term under Mike Flynn as County survived on the final day of the 2016/17 campaign.

Randall represented Arsenal in the Champions League, Premier League and the League Cup during his time at the north London club where he graduated from their academy.

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said: “We’re delighted to welcome Mark to the club and add more quality to our midfield.

“The boys are ready to return to training next week and Mark represents a quality addition to our squad.”

Randall, who made 12 caps for England u17s and nine for England u19s, joins Dannie Bulman, Moussa Sanoh and Panutche Camara as new signings at the Checkatrade.com Stadium this summer.

