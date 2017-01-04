Former Chelsea and Manchester City midfielder linked with move to Brighton

Frank Lampard has been linked with a sensational move to Championship leaders Brighton & Hove Albion.

Both Sky Bet and BetVictor have Brighton as favourites to be the next club for the former Chelsea midfielder. The odds on SkyBet for Lampard to join Albion are 9/4, with BetVictor offering 2/1.

A return to Chelsea - most likely in a coaching capacity - is 9/2 with SkyBet and 4/1 with BetVictor, while a move to Albion’s arch rivals Crystal Palace is 5/2 with SkyBet and 6/1 with BetVictor.

Midfielder Lampard, who is without a club after leaving MLS outfit New York City in November, is Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer with 212 goals.

After leaving Chelsea, Lampard had a short stint with Premier League rivals Manchester City, before making the move to the New York.

The midfielder, who started his career with West Ham, was also capped 106 times by England, scoring 29 times, and was captain of the Three Lions on eight occasions.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.