Former Chelsea man Smith extends contract at Crawley Town

Skipper Jimmy Smith has signed a new, extended contract with Crawley Town until June 2019, with the option of a further year.

Jimmy, who was appointed skipper by Head Coach Dermot Drummy at the start of the season, has made 92 appearances for the club since joining Reds in the summer of 2014.

Smith celebrates scoring on the opening day of the season

Jimmy said: “I am delighted to commit myself to the club until 2019. I have really enjoyed playing under Dermot this season and feel that being captain as well and the responsibility it brings has made me a better player.

“I think the future of the club is really bright. Everyone from the owner, Mr Eren, down are ambitious to take Crawley Town forward and I look forward to being a big part of what I believe is going to be an exciting era for the club.”

Dermot added: “Jimmy’s been brilliant since I came to the club. He has really embraced the role I want him to play in the team and is a real leader of the group, on and off the field. I think it also shows the intention of the board to build a strong squad of players going forward which we all hope can bring the club success.”

Jimmy Smith

