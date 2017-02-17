Former Crawley Town boss Evans has little sympathy for top flight clubs who moan they play too much football

Former Crawley Town boss Steve Evans says he has little sympathy top flight clubs bemoaning they are playing too much football.

Mansfield Town will take advantage of a free midweek ahead to prepare for a tough spell that includes midweek jaunts to Yeovil and Colchester.

“The disadvantage from the Football League to the Premier League is they get an opportunity to work and coach and improve their players by mostly having one game a week,” he said.

“I must admit I have a little laugh to myself when I hear these managers in the Premier League who are on fortunes, and their players are on fortunes, talk about the congestion of fixtures.

“Some of them two weeks off and I’ve seen people being rested 10 days ago in FA Cup ties knowing there is a two-week break coming up.

“We all make decisions for the benefit of the team. We are Saturday, Tuesday this week, then we have the break next week then we have the long trips ahead of us.

“So we need to make sure we use the group in a wise way and make sure we are not seeing anyone tired. If anyone produces a tired performance, then it probably means their miles on the clock is high in a short space of time and they need to come out the team.

“A lot of the work I do with Sean O’Callaghan, our analyst is based on minutes and making sure what my eyes are telling me with the figures he comes up with.”