Former Crawley Town boss Evans: 'Money doesn't motivate me. I've got money'

Former Crawley Town manager Steve Evans admitted that he is only motivated by winning football matches which he described as the best feeling in the world.

Mansfield Town boss Evans will be hoping to experience that winning feeling in Saturday's huge game at Stevenage, but said he also has to win in training games.

Speaking to our sister title the Mansfield Chad, he said: “Winning motivates me. Money doesn't motivate me. I've got money.

“Often men say it, and ladies get upset, but is there a better feeling than when the referee blows for full time and you've just won?

“That's utopia for me and the best feeling in the world. I can measure that with my children being born as well. It's at that kind of level.

“The boys will tell you I'm like that in training. I join in which they don't like as their team ends up weaker, but if I join in I have to have my team winning.”

He added: “Why do John and Carolyn Radford do it? Why are they so passionate when they are so wealthy?

“What gives them the buzz about the Stags? Their local identity of course for the chairman. But winning - that's what gives them two a buzz and I know how they feel when we don't win.”