Former Ipswich and Cardiff defender returns to Wales for ‘personal reasons’

Crawley Town defender Josh Yorwerth has returned home to Wales for ‘personal reasons’.

The former Ipswich Town and Cardiff City man was not included in the squad for Reds’ 1-0 victory over Blackpool on Saturday.

And head coach Dermot Drummy revealed he has allowed the 21-year-old to spend time back home with his family.

Yorwerth has made five League Two appearances for Crawley this season having signed a permanent one-year deal in the summer after a loan spell last season.

He last featured in the 3-0 defeat to Portsmouth at the start of September.

Drummy said: “Josh has just gone home to his family for a short spell. I’ve let him go home for personal reasons.

“Josh Payne is the same (as he was) and don’t even ask me about Jordan Roberts, I think he’s two weeks and four hours and three minutes away.”

Payne was at the game on Saturday in a protective boot, while Drummy believes Roberts is three weeks away from a return.

