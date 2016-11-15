Former Reds boss Evans confirmed as new Mansfield Town boss

Mansfield Town have appointed Steve Evans as their new boss, just three days ahead of their clash with Crawley Town.

The League Two club announced the appointment at 3pm today. The 54-year-old replaces Adam Murray, who left the League Two side on Monday.

Chairman John Radford said: "Steve's resume is among the best in the English Football League and his appointment underlines the club's high ambitions."

Evans was sacked by Championship club Leeds United in May and was manager of Crawley Town between 2007 and 2012, winning two promotions and taking the club to the fifth round of the FA Cup twice.

