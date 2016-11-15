Former Reds boss Evans set to be named Mansfield Town boss

Mansfield Town have wasted no time with a managerial appointment following last night’s departure of Adam Murray - and Steve Evans looks set to be the man.

The League Two club have announced a press conference for 3pm tomorrow (Wednesday) and Chad understands that ex-Crawley Town and Leeds boss Steve Evans, 54, the current bookies’ favourite, has got the nod.

The Reds travel to Mansfield on Saturday and with Sky Bet, Evans is 1/8 while with BetVictor he is 1/3. Evans, after spells in charge of Reds, Stamford, Boston United and Rotherham United, has been out of work since leaving Leeds in May.

Once confirmed, the appointment of someone of Evans’ record would be one of the biggest in the club’s history, having twice won promotion from the fourth tier. It would also cheer critics of the club who argue that they have too often gone for ‘the cheap option’ in appointing managers with limited experience.

For full story on our sister title's website, click here

