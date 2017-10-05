Fowle’s hat-trick helps Crawley Wasps to hit nine goals past Carshalton

Summer signing Hayley Fowle scored a hat-trick as Crawley Wasps opened their League Cup group-stage campaign with a 9-0 demolition of Carshalton Athletic in the League Cup on Sunday.

Paul Walker’s side – who reached the final last season, losing out to Leyton Orient – scored five in the first 45 minutes.

Skipper Naomi Cole had a hand in the first two, belting a right-footed shot beyond the keeper before her through-ball deflected into the path of Rosanne Fine, who rounded the ‘keeper and slid the ball into the empty net.

The chances kept coming with Kemina Webber and Jenny Drury, making their first Wasps starts, both denied by the keeper, who then allowed Danielle Boyd’s low shot to creep under her body for 3-0.

That error was out of character, though, as she also made a good double save to deny first Suzanne Davies and then Webber.

But she was beaten twice more before half-time as Fowle scored contrasting goals – the first was a spectacular dipping effort from distance, the second a tap in from a rebound.

Wasps keeper Frankie Gibbs tipped a shot over to preserve the clean sheet going into the break and the goals flowed again in the final quarter of the game.

Fowle, who earlier had an effort scrambled off the line, completed her treble with an emphatic finish and the hosts scored three times late on against flagging opposition.

Thales player of the match Davies made it 7-0 and skilfully laid on goals for Nicholle Smith and Webber, her first since joining from Watford Development in the summer.

Wasps: Gibbs; Drury, Duncan, Niamh Stephenson, T. Smith; Davies, Elphick, Cole, Boyd; Webber, Fine. Subs: Richards, Worsfold, Fowle, N. Smith.