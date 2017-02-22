Fulham, Charlton and Cardiff chasing FA Cup star Roarie Deacon

Former Crawley Town striker Roarie Deacon is being chased by a pack of Championship clubs.

It is understood Fulham, Charlton, Cardiff, Millwall and Nottingham Forest are all interested in signing him.

This follows his outstanding performance for National League club Sutton United in the FA Cup fifth round against Arsenal on Monday night.

Although the Gunners won 2-0, Deacon, 25, looked impressive throughout and sent a 25-yard shot crashing against crossbar during the match which was shown live on BBC TV.

His agent Liam Bowes revealed to the Sun he received enquiries about his availability while the game was still going.

Deacon was a youth at Arsenal and later was signed by Sunderland and Stevenage before coming toe Crawley Town.

He made 23 appearances for the Reds last season, 16 of which were from the bench, and scored five goals.