Harrold put in charge of Crawley Town for Mansfield game

Matt Harrold will be in the dugout for the final game of the season on Saturday.

The striker has been put in caretaker charge of the team for the home fixture against Mansfield Town (5.30pm) following the departure of Head Coach Dermot Drummy and assistant Matt Gray on Thursday.

Harrold told the club's website said: "I was asked to take the team by (director) Selim Gaygusuz and I'm looking forward to it.

"We've got nothing to lose. I will tell the players to go out and enjoy themselves, play with pride and passion and let's see if we can end the season with a positive result with the fans right behind us.

"We could finish as high as 17th with three points so that's a massive incentive for us."

Tickets for Saturday's game are still available. Click here for more information.