Harrold suffers injury blow that will keep him out of action for THREE months

Reds' striker Matt Harrold has suffered another injury setback after hurting his Achilles.

The tear is in the other leg to the one which Matt injured previously and he will be out for three months. He will spend the next 4-6 weeks in a protective boot. He had a sugar injection on Thursday to help relieve the pain.

Harrold in action against Mansifeld

Matt told the club website: “I just felt it go on Monday during training. I’m absolutely devastated and I cannot believe my luck at the moment with injuries.

“Since I came back I’ve loved helping the boys so this is a real blow. For a couple of days this week as you can imagine I was pretty low but I can promise the fans that I will be working hard to make sure this is the last of my injuries.”

Head Coach Dermot Drummy said: “It’s really bad news for Matt and the group as a whole. He has been extremely unlucky with injuries and is going to be a big loss while he recovers.

"We just hope that when he comes back it will be the end of his bad luck and he can play a full part for us in the last few months of the season.”

