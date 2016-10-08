Search

Hartlepool 1, Crawley Town 1: Reds unbeaten in six, but are held by Pools

James Collins slots in Crawley Town's equaliser from the penalty spot at Hartlepool

James Collins slots in Crawley Town's equaliser from the penalty spot at Hartlepool

0
Have your say

Crawley extended their unbeaten run to six matches as they were held to a point away to Hartlepool this afternoon.

Component:1.7620240.1475944765, , ,$mergedBody