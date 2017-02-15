How fans reacted on twitter: 'It's easy to settle the Gerrard/Lampard/Scholes debate: 1. Jimmy Smith 2. Steve Gerrard 3. Frank Lampard 4. Paul Scholes'

Crawley Town fans rushed to Twitter to praise Crawley Town skipper Jimmy Smith after his hat-trick heroics against Colchester United.

The Reds skipper hit a perfect hat-trick as Crawley ended a run of four games without a win a 3-2 victory in Essex.

Ben Blackmore (@benb556) tweeted: "It's easy to settle the Gerrard/Lampard/Scholes debate: 1. Jimmy Smith 2. Steve Gerrard 3. Frank Lampard 4. Paul Scholes", while Reds keeper Glenn Morris (@GlennMorris83) said: "What a win that was @crawleytown Jimmy smith ....different class from the skip!!"

Marilyn Loughton (@MarylinCTFC) tweeted: "Unexpected Valentine's surprise of a hat-trick from Jimmy Smith tonight, & an important 3 points", and @BMLanceley couldn't be happier, he said: "Jimmy Smith scored a perfect hattrick, I can die a happy man"

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds