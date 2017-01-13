Hughton: We’ll have to be at our best at Preston

Albion are expecting a tough test at the ground where Premier League giants Arsenal scraped a victory on Saturday.

Arsene Wenger’s side snatched a 2-1 win in the third round of the FA Cup at Preston North End, despite going a goal down in the first half.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton praised Preston and admitted his side must be at their best if they do not want to leave empty handed: “We’d expect nothing less than a very tough game. It’s a tough place to go as Arsenal found out, so we’ll have to be somewhere near our best I think to get a result there.”

The Albion boss humorously decided against asking Wenger for tips on how to beat Preston, saying: “I shall not be asking him but I would expect Arsene to say they had a very difficult game and I know what a tough game it’ll be for us.”

Brighton will be without the suspended Lewis Dunk for the Championship game, with Connor Goldson set to come in and partner Shane Duffy.

Republic of Ireland international Duffy said: “Lewis has been brilliant, everyone knows how good he has been and how good a player he is. Obviously it’s going to be a miss when someone like him is out but in our squad we’ve got great depth.

“I’ve played with Connor Goldson before but haven’t with Uwe Hunemeier. If I get the chance to play I’ll be delighted and I’m sure whoever comes in will do a good job.”

The past five matches between Albion and Preston have been draws, including 2-2 at the Amex in October.

Brighton go into the game unbeaten in 18 league matches and Duffy said: “The way they play and set-up is quite difficult to break down.

“They are physical and sometimes they play three at the back but I think we are prepared for it and we’re due a result against them.”

