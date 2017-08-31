'I have loved playing for the club' - Harrold says goodbye to Crawley Town

Matt Harrold has left a message for the fans after he joined Leyton Orient today.

The former Bristol Rovers forward spent three seasons at the Checkatrade.com Stadium and had this to say on the club's website: "I would just like to thank everyone at Crawley Town for the past three seasons, I have loved playing for the club.

"There have been ups and downs along the way and I never thought I would play in goal for 60 minutes or manage the side on the last game of the season.

"I have met some great people at Crawley and appreciate all the love and support you have shown me and I'll be keeping an eye out for results this season and beyond.

"I have many friends at the the club, both in the squad and in the stands and I'll be sure to return to the club at some point in the future to say hello!

"I leave with a heavy heart but myself and the club believe this is the right thing to do, moving forward for both parties.

"I really wish you every success for the future. Matty"

Fans have responded on social media to the news of the popular striker leaving the Reds.

@jackdunn97 said on twitter: "After everything you did for the club it's a shame to see this! Thanks for everything matt! @mjharrold"

@Glebbers_tweeted: "I cannot believe we have let Matt Harrold go. Absolutely shocking IMO. @crawleytown Miles ahead of ability based on what TV has displayed"

Daniel Järnström said on Facebook group CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE: "Not Matty! :-( Sure hope they're bringing someone else in tonight."

Leyton Orient fan @MattyLOFCEvans tweeted: "Great signing! Matt Harrold is a top target man at this level! #LOFC

Ilija Dinkovski, also on the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE Facebook page, simply said: "A crowd favourite gone."