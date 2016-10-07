In-form Crawley Town can’t wait to get out there for Hartlepool clash

Form-side Crawley Town are ‘looking forward to getting out there’ and keep their run going on Saturday against a Hartlepool side, who are yet to win at home this season.

Pools sit 13th in League Two and have drawn five, but lost just one of their games at Victoria Park.

Reds meanwhile approach the long trip up north unbeaten in their last five in all competitions, four of which has seen victories.

Head coach Dermot Drummy says his side are playing some great football on the back of a midweek victory against Charlton in the Checkatrade Trophy at The Valley.

He said: “These games are coming thick and fast and it’s been a really tough run of games. We have made sure we have stuck together.

“There is one question mark over (Adi) Yussuf, but all the other boys that have been playing are fit. They have been training really well and looking forward to getting out there.

“Even in the three defeats, we did not shirk it. We looked to keep going, the Portsmouth one was the only really bad result, but we never feared ourselves.

“The result at Charlton shows that we are also playing some really good football.”

On opponents Hartlepool, who are managed by former Middlesbrough, Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers forward Craig Hignett, Drummy said: “Their away from has been really good, I’m hoping their home for does not improve.

“It will be a tough game, their manager is an experienced former pro and they play some good football.”

Adi Yussuf has come off the past two games having found his scoring boots with three in the last four, but is suffering with a tight hamstring.

Drummy said: “Yussuf has come in and where we has not played a lot of games, with us training at a high tempo, he has felt it. We will urged on the side of caution as he felt his hamstring at Morecambe and was out for a long time.”

Matt Harrold (Achilles) had a scan earlier this week and should have come out of his boot, while Josh Payne (ankle) is two weeks away and this weekend comes too soon for Jordan Roberts (toe).

Drummy added: “If we can get over this one (Hartlepool), then we have one a game week, so by Accrington Stanley (October 22), I should have once back on the bench.”

