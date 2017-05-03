Jamie Howell is new man at the helm for Eastbourne Borough

Eastbourne Borough have announced Jamie Howell as their new manager.

Howell, 40, will become only Borough’s fifth manager in 34 years and will replace Tommy Widdrington who resigned last month.

Howell, fresh from guiding Bognor Regis to the National League South, said, “I am delighted and honoured to be given the opportunity to manage at Eastbourne Borough.

“The club has been left with an excellent platform for me to work with and I cannot wait to start the process to bring success to Priory Lane.

“My role will encompass the first team and overseeing the Academy structure as I want us to be known for playing attractive and winning football with a nucleus of players coming thorough our Academy.”

Howell had been on the management team at Nyewood Lane for eight years. He joined them in 2009 as joint manager with Darin Killpartrick and became manager in his own right, with Killpartick becoming head coach, three years later.

Howell had a tough start to management. In his first season, the club were on a downward spiral and suffered relegation from the Ryman premier division to Ryman one south.

But since then, the good days have heavily outweighed the bad.

The Rocks were agonisingly close to winning promotion back to the Ryman premier at the first time of asking, losing in the play-offs to Dulwich Hamlet after missing out on the title to Met Police by one goal.

They got the job done a year later, this time beating Dulwich in a play-off final, and they have spent the past five years in the Ryman premier.

Those five years have seen one third-place finish and two, including this season, in second place.

Two play-off semi-final losses - in 2014 and 2016 (the latter to Dulwich) were consigned to history by this week’s much-deserved promotion back to the National League South, earned, ironically. with another play-off win over Dulwich - this one in front of 3,119 at Nyewood Lane.

Howell has had job offers before but always remained loyal to the Rocks - this time however, the lure of Eastbourne Borough was too much to resist.

He added, “Having spent 20 years at Bognor Regis Town as a player and a manager I felt it was time for another chapter in my career and I am very grateful to Bognor and wish them well in the future.”

Howell, a former captain of the England Schools Under-15 side and Arsenal youth player, impressed the Borough board and topped a shortlist of candidates that included a well-known Eastbourne based manager and Hugo Langton.

A Borough statement read, “On reviewing the process the decision to appoint Jamie was unanimous.

“He has been known to the club for several years - as his record and reputation at Bognor Regis Town has continued to grow and impress.

“The Rocks’ performances on the pitch - and in the rare occasions Boro’ have met his sides - have been excellent with a well deserved reputation for attractive, attacking football - all produced with a range of generally local players.”

Chairman John Bonar added, “We are delighted to welcome Jamie to Priory Lane. His appointment was unanimous among the panel - and he was almost universally recommended to the club from a wide range of contacts as the process unfolded - including ex-players, ex-management, and others associated with the club and from the wider football world beyond.”