Kewell is expecting 'pace, power, composure and confidence' from Coventry

Crawley Town boss is expecting a tough trip to the Ricoh Arena on Saturday.

The Reds boss was in buoyant mood after his side beat Exeter City at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on Tuesday night, but the Australian is not getting carried away.

The win on Tuesday was the Reds second home league win of the season and he wants to build on that.

He said: "I am not going to get carried away, I’ll enjoy this moment but again we have to concentrate now because have a big game on Saturday.

"I expect pace, power, composure, confidence from Coventry. They will bring everything to table and we have got to match them."

Kewell's side played some fantastic attacking football against Exeter and says he will always like his team to play like that. But he understands they have to adapt to different challenges.

He said: "We will attack all the time.You have got to be smart in different areas and you need different tactics for different games. Not every every game is the same.I think people think ‘you must play this way’ but it’s not like that.

"At the end of the day we are judged on results and I am not going to lie, I love playing like this and I love the result. But if you say to me we were to play shocking at Coventry and won 1-0, I will take that as well."