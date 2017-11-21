Kewell: 'It’s fantastic, after what happened at the weekend, they still turned out'

Harry Kewell praised the Crawley Town fans for their support during their brilliant 3-1 win against Exeter City.

After the much-publicised incident at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, a number of fans on social media were calling for the boss to quit.

But Kewell and his players bounced back with an attacking display and fully deserved their win. The crowd were even cheering every pass at one stage towards the end of the game.

And it was only Crawley's second league win at home, and getting the win was a relief to Kewell.

He said: "Don’t get me wrong it’s fantastic but home or away it’s brilliant."

And regarding the fans cheering every pass, he added: "That’s what we need. We’ve gone through a rough road and noone said it was going to be easy so we know that.

"They think it’s just the players and the staff but it’s not. The crowd make a big difference, you will be surprised. It’s fantastic after what happened at the weekend they still turned out.

"I take my hat off to them as well.

"This win was for us, but it’s for them as well, because we are a team."