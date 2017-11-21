Kewell looking for response as the prepare for Exeter visit

Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell is expecting a response from his players as they face high-flyers Exexter City tonight (7.45pm kick off).

Crawley capitulated at Adams Park on Saturday, losing 4-0 to Wycombe Wanderers, while Paul Tisdale's men lost 1-0 to Chesterfield.

Exeter are currently fourth in the table.

Kewell told the club's website: “It’s a big game – as they all are – but even more so perhaps bearing in mind how Saturday ended.

“Looking back at the game there was quite a lot which pleased me, particularly in the first half.

“The things that didn’t do so well we’ve worked on in the last 48 hours. Exeter will be a good test for us. They have got some real quality and obviously a manager (Paul Tisdale) who knows this league inside out.

“I feel what we have to do is play with the same tempo we showed in the second half in our last home game against Forest Green.

“That was the type of performance I want to see from my team. On the front foot, creating chances and getting the fans behind us.

“Saturday was disappointing but the players have to put it behind us. The great thing about this League is that the opportunity to right a few wrongs is never far away. We have to take that opportunity tonight and get the win which will kick-start our season again.”

Jimmy Smith (hamstring) is still missing tonight and goalkeeper Glenn Morris, who was captain on Saturday, will lead the side out for the first time at home.

Tickets can be purchased online for collection before kick off or you can buy from the Box Office.

Cash sales are available in the ticket booth by Redz and in Redz itself from 6.15pm.

Ticket price information can be found here