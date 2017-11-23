Kewell praises Roberts and Verheydt after stunning Exeter win

Reds boss Harry Kewell praised his whole team for their part in the brilliant 3-1 win against Exeter City on Tuesday night.

But he gave special mention to Jordan Roberts, who scored two as a substitute, and the man he replaced Thomas Verheydt.

Jordan Roberts in action against Forest Green

Roberts started as a sub but made a huge impact, giving Crawley the lead before sealing the victory with a stunning free kick.

Kewell said: "He’s a fantastic character, a great trainer and very determined young player and again for him to be able to get two will do him the world of good.

"He’s missed a couple of chances recently but he’s done well.

"I had a different idea today and it took courage to come on, lead the line and get his goals and I take my hat off to him."

Dutchman Verheydt had missed a few games through injury but has started the last three games and notching up his first league goal against Forest Green.

Kewell said: "I think Thomas has been excellent.

"He’s played three games now and for me he’s been one of our best players.

"He’s held the ball up well. It’s difficult at the moment leading the line and he’s leading the line well. He scored his goal, he’s creating chances, he just needs one or two more now and he will be flying."